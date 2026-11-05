📅 Yavapai Culture & History program for all ages

📅 Learn Yavapai history and culture with Marley Juan

Join this Yavapai Culture and History Program where Marley Juan of the Yavapai Nation will share stories about the history and culture of her community.

The program includes interactive music using traditional hand-held instruments, so it’s not just a lecture — you’ll get to participate.

It’s open to all ages, including tweens (9–11), teens (12–18), college-aged, adults, older adults, and families.

Check the Yavapai Library Network event listing for the exact date, time, and library location, and any registration details before you go.