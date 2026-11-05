📅 Monthly Library Game Day for Kids & Families

📅 Monthly Game Day for Kids & Families at the Library

Kids and their families are welcome to come to the library for Game Day every second Thursday of the month.

Enjoy an afternoon of:

Board games

Puzzles

Relaxed play and learning together

It’s a simple, drop‑in style event where you can pick any game or puzzle, have fun, and build skills together in a low‑pressure setting.

Just show up on the second Thursday and join the fun with your kids and neighbors.