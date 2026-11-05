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Yavapai County

📅 Adults-only Wednesday Craft Club at Congress Library

7 days ago
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📅 Weekly adults-only craft hangout at Congress Library

Love making things with your hands? The Congress Public Library hosts an adults-only craft club every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s a relaxed drop-in group where you can:

  • Work on your own craft projects
  • Get ideas and inspiration from other adults
  • Bring your own materials or use the library’s supplies

No pressure, no registration, and you don’t have to come every week—just drop in when you can.

Who it’s for: Older adults/adults who enjoy arts and crafts. Where: Congress Public Library When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

More Info: Congress Craft Club | Yavapai Library Network

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