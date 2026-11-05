📅 Adults-only Wednesday Craft Club at Congress Library

📅 Weekly adults-only craft hangout at Congress Library

Love making things with your hands? The Congress Public Library hosts an adults-only craft club every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s a relaxed drop-in group where you can:

Work on your own craft projects

Get ideas and inspiration from other adults

Bring your own materials or use the library’s supplies

No pressure, no registration, and you don’t have to come every week—just drop in when you can.

Who it’s for: Older adults/adults who enjoy arts and crafts. Where: Congress Public Library When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.