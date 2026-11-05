undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yavapai County
📅 Adults-only Wednesday Craft Club at Congress Library
7 days ago
📅 Weekly adults-only craft hangout at Congress Library
Love making things with your hands? The Congress Public Library hosts an adults-only craft club every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
It’s a relaxed drop-in group where you can:
- Work on your own craft projects
- Get ideas and inspiration from other adults
- Bring your own materials or use the library’s supplies
No pressure, no registration, and you don’t have to come every week—just drop in when you can.
Who it’s for: Older adults/adults who enjoy arts and crafts. Where: Congress Public Library When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
More Info: Congress Craft Club | Yavapai Library Network
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.