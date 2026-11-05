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📅 Weekly Wednesday card games for adults at the library

7 days ago
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📅 Weekly card games for adults at the library

Love cards or want to learn? This adult program is all about fun and friendly games.

Join other community members every Wednesday at 12:45 pm at the library to:

  • Learn how to play different card games
  • Share your favorite game with others
  • Relax, socialize, and meet new people in a casual setting

No experience needed — just show up on Wednesdays and enjoy some card-playing time with neighbors.

More Info: Congress Card Players | Yavapai Library Network

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