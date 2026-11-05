📅 After-school hangout for tweens and teens at the library

📅 After-school hangout for tweens & teens

Looking for a fun, safe place for your kids to go after school?

The Yavapai Library Network is hosting an After School Hang Out just for tweens and teens. It’s a relaxed space where they can:

Do crafts

Play Pokemon , D&D , and other games

, , and other Watch a movie

Try out a 3D printer

Use a playground game system

Enjoy snacks while they hang out with friends

It’s designed as a flexible space so kids can help shape what they do there with their friends.

Check with your local Yavapai Library Network branch for the exact time and location of this session on November 5, 2026 and any sign-in details.