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Yavapai County
📅 After-school hangout for tweens and teens at the library
7 days ago
📅 After-school hangout for tweens & teens
Looking for a fun, safe place for your kids to go after school?
The Yavapai Library Network is hosting an After School Hang Out just for tweens and teens. It’s a relaxed space where they can:
- Do crafts
- Play Pokemon, D&D, and other games
- Watch a movie
- Try out a 3D printer
- Use a playground game system
- Enjoy snacks while they hang out with friends
It’s designed as a flexible space so kids can help shape what they do there with their friends.
Check with your local Yavapai Library Network branch for the exact time and location of this session on November 5, 2026 and any sign-in details.
More Info: After School Hang Out | Yavapai Library Network
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