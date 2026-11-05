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📅 Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at local library
📅 Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Black Canyon City
Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Saturday (with some exceptions) at the Black Canyon City Community Library in the library’s meeting room.
This is a self-help and support group for adults.
If you’re looking for support with alcohol use, you can drop in on a Saturday meeting at the library. Because there can be occasional exceptions to the schedule, it’s a good idea to double-check the library’s calendar before you go.
Where: Black Canyon City Community Library – meeting room
When: Saturdays (ongoing; some dates may differ)
Open to adults seeking support through Alcoholics Anonymous.
More Info: A.A. | Yavapai Library Network
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