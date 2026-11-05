📅 Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at local library

📅 Weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Black Canyon City

Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Saturday (with some exceptions) at the Black Canyon City Community Library in the library’s meeting room.

This is a self-help and support group for adults.

If you’re looking for support with alcohol use, you can drop in on a Saturday meeting at the library. Because there can be occasional exceptions to the schedule, it’s a good idea to double-check the library’s calendar before you go.

Where: Black Canyon City Community Library – meeting room

When: Saturdays (ongoing; some dates may differ)

Open to adults seeking support through Alcoholics Anonymous.