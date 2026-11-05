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Casa Grande
🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures on Nov. 7
5 days ago
🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures this Saturday
The HOHP Veteran Center is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7 in Casa Grande.
Road closures & times
- Florence Boulevard between Trekell Road and Marshall Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.
- The parade begins at 9 a.m.
Parade route
- Marshall St between 2nd St and Florence Blvd – staging area
- Florence Blvd between Marshall St and Trekell Rd – parade route
- Coolidge Ave between Florence Blvd and 5th St – dispersal area
If you’re driving nearby:
- Expect temporary closures, detours, and restricted access near the route
- Plan for extra travel time
- Follow posted detour signs and traffic control staff
You’re also welcome to come out, watch the parade, and honor local veterans along the route.
More Info: Alert Center • Casa Grande, AZ • CivicEngage
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