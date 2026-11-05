🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures on Nov. 7

🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures this Saturday

The HOHP Veteran Center is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7 in Casa Grande.

Road closures & times

Florence Boulevard between Trekell Road and Marshall Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

between and will be The parade begins at 9 a.m.

Parade route

Marshall St between 2nd St and Florence Blvd – staging area

between and – staging area Florence Blvd between Marshall St and Trekell Rd – parade route

between and – parade route Coolidge Ave between Florence Blvd and 5th St – dispersal area

If you’re driving nearby:

Expect temporary closures, detours, and restricted access near the route

near the route Plan for extra travel time

Follow posted detour signs and traffic control staff

You’re also welcome to come out, watch the parade, and honor local veterans along the route.