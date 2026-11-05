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Casa Grande

🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures on Nov. 7

5 days ago
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🚧 Veterans Day Parade road closures this Saturday

The HOHP Veteran Center is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7 in Casa Grande.

Road closures & times

  • Florence Boulevard between Trekell Road and Marshall Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m.
  • The parade begins at 9 a.m.

Parade route

  • Marshall St between 2nd St and Florence Blvd – staging area
  • Florence Blvd between Marshall St and Trekell Rd – parade route
  • Coolidge Ave between Florence Blvd and 5th St – dispersal area

If you’re driving nearby:

  • Expect temporary closures, detours, and restricted access near the route
  • Plan for extra travel time
  • Follow posted detour signs and traffic control staff

You’re also welcome to come out, watch the parade, and honor local veterans along the route.

More Info: Alert Center • Casa Grande, AZ • CivicEngage

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