📅 Mineral Minds: Monthly hands-on geology program

📅 Mineral Minds: Monthly Hands-On Geology Fun

Love rocks, crystals, and all things that sparkle? Mineral Minds is a hands-on geology program held every 3rd Friday through the Yavapai Library Network.

You’ll get to explore the science behind rocks and minerals in a fun, interactive way—great for curious kids, teens, and adults who like to learn by doing.

The listing doesn’t include a specific branch or time, so be sure to check the Yavapai Library Network event page for the exact library location and start time before you go.

Bring your curiosity and get ready to dig into geology together!