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Benefit

📢 Medicare 101 info session for older adults

2 days ago
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📢 Medicare 101 info session for older adults

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs October 15–December 7.

If you’re nearing retirement or Medicare age, this Medicare 101: Medicare Made Simple session is designed to help you understand your options.

An independent Medicare Health Insurance Broker named Mary will:

  • Explain the basics of Medicare
  • Answer your questions
  • Help you feel more prepared to make choices during open enrollment

This session is informational only — there will be no sales and no enrollment happening at the event.

It’s part of the library’s Health & Human Services programs for older adults.

More Info: Medicare 101: Medicare Made Simple | Yavapai Libra...

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