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📢 Medicare 101 info session for older adults
2 days ago
📢 Medicare 101 info session for older adults
Open Enrollment for Medicare runs October 15–December 7.
If you’re nearing retirement or Medicare age, this Medicare 101: Medicare Made Simple session is designed to help you understand your options.
An independent Medicare Health Insurance Broker named Mary will:
- Explain the basics of Medicare
- Answer your questions
- Help you feel more prepared to make choices during open enrollment
This session is informational only — there will be no sales and no enrollment happening at the event.
It’s part of the library’s Health & Human Services programs for older adults.
More Info: Medicare 101: Medicare Made Simple | Yavapai Libra...
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