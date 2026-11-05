📢 Medicare 101 info session for older adults

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs October 15–December 7.

If you’re nearing retirement or Medicare age, this Medicare 101: Medicare Made Simple session is designed to help you understand your options.

An independent Medicare Health Insurance Broker named Mary will:

Explain the basics of Medicare

Answer your questions

Help you feel more prepared to make choices during open enrollment

This session is informational only — there will be no sales and no enrollment happening at the event.

It’s part of the library’s Health & Human Services programs for older adults.