📅 November 2026 “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Meth” Family Nights

📅 “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Meth” Family Nights in November 2026

A program called “Let’s Taco ‘Bout Meth” will offer family nights to learn about methamphetamine and drug use prevention. These sessions are meant for families to get clear, practical information together.

The events will run on Tuesdays from 5:30PM to 7:00PM on three dates:

November 10, 2026 – District 4 Multipurpose Building

– November 17, 2026 – District 7 Service Center

– November 24, 2026 – online via WebEx

The focus is on understanding what meth is, how it affects people, and how families can help prevent drug use. The same overall topic—meth and broader drug use prevention—runs through all three nights, with a family-friendly approach.

For the onsite sessions on November 10 and November 17, the first 20 participants at each event will receive 2 free tacos.

The program is funded by AHCCCS SUBG through Behavioral Health Services, which supports substance use prevention and treatment programs.

If you have questions about the sessions, you can contact 520-610-5693 or edavie@grhc.org.