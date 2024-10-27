Open in App
    Argus Leader

    3 takeaways from South Dakota State's overtime win over South Dakota

    By Jonathan Fernandez, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt8gE_0wNpcJPk00

    With South Dakota State on fourth and inches in overtime, Jackrabbits football coach Jimmy Rogers had a choice on his hands. SDSU was trailing by three points in overtime against South Dakota and Rogers’ team had just come up short.

    He’d already sent out the kicking team to go for a field goal, but the referees were reviewing the previous play, giving him extra time to mull over his decision. At seemingly the last moment Rogers told his offense to get back out there. He knew he couldn't be "scared of the moment."

    South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski and the offensive line executed a quarterback keeper to perfection and the Jackrabbits earned a first down and Amar Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown a few plays later to earn the 20-17 win.

    "I'd rather have went out swinging," Rogers said. "Glad that we made that decision. I at least can sleep tonight."

    South Dakota State’s defense kept them in this one for the majority of the game while the offense stalled. SDSU held South Dakota's deep running back room to only 82 rushing yards. The Coyotes did earn 30 more passing yards than the Jackrabbits but ended up coming just short again.

    Here are a few takeaways from South Dakota State's 20-17 win over South Dakota:

    The South Dakota State defense carried them through this game

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzgk0_0wNpcJPk00

    As has been the case on a few occasions this season, the South Dakota State defense was the team's biggest strength tonight and probably the biggest reason they were able to hang on for the win.

    After allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game, SDSU didn't allow the USD offense to score another touchdown the rest of the way. They deserve a lot of credit for that, slowing one of the best offensive teams in the FCS in recent weeks. The Jackrabbits held South Dakota’s usually explosive running back room to just 82 rushing yards.

    Perhaps most importantly, the defense came through in crucial moments. With the Coyotes inside South Dakota State's 10-yard line in the fourth quarter and on the verge of tying the game, Graham Spalding came up with a huge interception to completely halt USD's momentum.

    “My first thought was, ‘No way he's going to throw this, I’m standing right there,’” Spalding said postgame. “My second thought was, ‘Don't drop it.’”

    Of course right after that interception the South Dakota defense flipped the game on it’s head when Dennis Shorter forced a fumble and Mi’Quise Grace recovered it and ran it 15 yards to the end zone to tie the game with just 4:11 to play.

    In overtime the South Dakota State defense didn’t allow the Coyotes to earn a first down and forced them to settle for a field goal, setting up the winning drive.

    The SDSU offense has stalled against top teams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYEFT_0wNpcJPk00

    The Jackrabbits have scored a total of 29 points in the past two games -- each against some of the top competition the FCS has to offer. North Dakota State held the reigning FCS national champions to only nine points and South Dakota was able to hold them to 14 in regulation but 20 total.

    South Dakota State actually outgained the Bison in total yardage 333-275, including outrushing them by 103 yards, but the Jackrabbits have been unable to capitalize on that yardage. They outgained the Coyotes on Saturday as well, 329-275, but still only narrowly pulled out the win.

    Yet these low-scoring games against top competition doesn’t seem to be alarming anyone just yet.

    “I wouldn't say there's a sense of frustration at all,” Gronowski said when asked about their recent performances. “I believe it's kind of just all about the execution factor.”

    There seems to be a recognition that SDSU just played two of the best defenses in the FCS and bouncing back from last week’s loss is a step in the right direction. Rogers also said the team needs to stop shooting themselves in the foot when they have the chance to make plays.

    “We have to catch balls when they’re throw into us,” Rogers said. “That is the margin of victory, when the ball hits their hands, they’ve got to catch it. They have to take the strike.”

    South Dakota affirms their status near the top of the FCS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024uGw_0wNpcJPk00

    As much as this loss hurts, South Dakota played a great game. They got on the board early and their defense had South Dakota State struggling throughout. The Coyotes even had a chance to win at the end of regulation with a field goal but it went wide left.

    Ultimately USD made too many timely errors and it cost them. There was an illegal shift penalty that brought back a touchdown, and at least two dropped snaps in key drives that brought them back five yards and halted any momentum.

    “Games like that, it's going to come down to inches,” South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson said. “There were some critical times where we didn't make plays today.”

    USD will have a bye week but after that the Coyotes will come back eager to stake their claim among the FCS’s elite.

    “Right now, it’s one of those things that stings a lot,” Aidan Bouman said of the loss. “We have a lot of fight in this team, but ultimately, our goals haven't changed at all.”

    Up next

    South Dakota State will host Murray State on Saturday, Sept. 2. That game is set to start at 2 p.m. USD will have a bye week and then host Indiana State on Saturday, Nov. 9.

    This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 3 takeaways from South Dakota State's overtime win over South Dakota

