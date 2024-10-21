Open in App
    • Argus Leader

    Harrisburg man hospitalized after Sioux Falls stabbing Saturday, according to police

    By Caroline Zimmerman, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

    1 days ago

    This story has been updated to correct the date of the incident and add new information.

    A 49-year-old Harrisburg man was hospitalized Sunday evening in Sioux Falls after presenting with several stab wounds, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said in Monday’s police briefing with media.

    “He really wouldn’t give a whole lot of details on what happened,” Clemens said.

    Police were called to the hospital at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The man, who went to the hospital on his own accord, received non-life-threatening injuries, Clemens said.

    No other information is available at this time.

    Correction : A previous version of this story misidentified the date of the event provided by the Sioux Falls Police Department. The story has been updated to reflect the change to the proper date.

    This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Harrisburg man hospitalized after Sioux Falls stabbing Saturday, according to police

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Mike Olson
    18h ago
    He apparently thinks that getting stabbed repeatedly is a common occurrence. Or he's living by the code "snitches get stitches" to keep the criminals from coming back and doing worse to him or his family.
    View all comments
