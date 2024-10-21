Harrisburg man hospitalized after Sioux Falls stabbing Saturday, according to police

This story has been updated to correct the date of the incident and add new information.

A 49-year-old Harrisburg man was hospitalized Sunday evening in Sioux Falls after presenting with several stab wounds, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said in Monday’s police briefing with media.

“He really wouldn’t give a whole lot of details on what happened,” Clemens said.

Police were called to the hospital at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The man, who went to the hospital on his own accord, received non-life-threatening injuries, Clemens said.

No other information is available at this time.

Correction : A previous version of this story misidentified the date of the event provided by the Sioux Falls Police Department. The story has been updated to reflect the change to the proper date.

