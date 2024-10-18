Craving Mexican food? A new Plaza Azteca is opening in Sioux Falls. Find out when and where:

National Mexican restaurant chain Plaza Azteca is expanding to eastern Sioux Falls for what will be the city’s second location.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation will hold a groundbreaking event for the restaurant at 5915 E. 26th St. near 26th and Veterans Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The building will measure 6,000 square feet, says Reynolds Construction Management, the company building the structure.

Sioux Falls’s first Plaza Azteca location opened in October 2022 in southwestern at 3500 W. 69th St., the Argus Leader report ed.

General Manager Victor Magana said the hope is open by the end of next year and that the new location will include a casino.

Plaza Azteca started in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the '90s and has since expanded to more than 40 locations throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other East Coast states. The chain expanded to Fargo, North Dakota in 2020.

The restaurant serves Mexican cuisine such as empanadas, tacos, burritos, carnitas, enchiladas and fajitas. The national website also lists seafood, steaks and vegetarian options.

