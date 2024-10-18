Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Argus Leader

    Craving Mexican food? A new Plaza Azteca is opening in Sioux Falls. Find out when and where:

    By Vanessa Carlson Bender, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArYeo_0wBw3Cwa00

    National Mexican restaurant chain Plaza Azteca is expanding to eastern Sioux Falls for what will be the city’s second location.

    More: Papa Murphy’s expands to southwestern part of Sioux Falls

    The Sioux Falls Development Foundation will hold a groundbreaking event for the restaurant at 5915 E. 26th St. near 26th and Veterans Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

    More: 60 acres, $200 million dedicated to new Good Samaritan Society campus

    The building will measure 6,000 square feet, says Reynolds Construction Management, the company building the structure.

    Sioux Falls’s first Plaza Azteca location opened in October 2022 in southwestern at 3500 W. 69th St., the Argus Leader report ed.

    More: Plaza Azteca, national Mexican chain restaurant, to open first Sioux Falls location

    General Manager Victor Magana said the hope is open by the end of next year and that the new location will include a casino.

    Plaza Azteca started in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in the '90s and has since expanded to more than 40 locations throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other East Coast states. The chain expanded to Fargo, North Dakota in 2020.

    The restaurant serves Mexican cuisine such as empanadas, tacos, burritos, carnitas, enchiladas and fajitas. The national website also lists seafood, steaks and vegetarian options.

    This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Craving Mexican food? A new Plaza Azteca is opening in Sioux Falls. Find out when and where:

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA46 minutes ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy