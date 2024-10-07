Two-hundred and seventy-three "noncitizens" will be removed from South Dakota's voter roll prior to the 2024 general election.

According to a Monday press release from the State Department of Public Safety, the agency "discovered the need for this correction and worked with the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications to implement a fix and ensure election integrity."

The Secretary of State's Office is carrying out the removal from the voter roll.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is our highest priority,” Secretary of State Monae Johnson stated in a press release. “We are proud of the thorough work done to safeguard South Dakota’s voter rolls. We worked closely with DPS to resolve this issue, and we’re constantly working to make sure that only eligible citizens are participating in our elections.”

The Monday news release does not elaborate on exactly how the discrepancy was discovered nor what constitutes a "noncitizen" — whether those affected are non-U.S. citizens or U.S. citizens from another state.

It is illegal for non-U.S. citizens to vote in federal elections. To be registered to vote in South Dakota , one needs to be a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old by Election Day and has also claimed residency in the state for at least 30 days prior to the election.

Brad Reiners, DPS communications director, was unable to answer specific questions about the release when reached Monday by the Argus Leader, but a follow-up email regarding the details of the situation is awaiting a response.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are 682,031 total registered voters in South Dakota, and 617,396 of those are considered active voters.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota removes 273 'noncitizens' from state voter roll ahead of November election