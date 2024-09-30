Vote for the Argus Leader Athlete of the Week for Sept. 23-29

Last week brought plenty of impressive performances on the gridiron.

Landon Dulaney, WR, Brandon Valley

Dulaney had an outstanding performance in Brandon Valley's 49-0 win over Rapid City Central. With five receptions for an 97 yards and two touchdowns, Dulaney played a pivotal role in keeping the Lynx's record unblemished.

Bradley Esser, WR/LB, Harrisburg

Esser delivered a standout performance in Harrisburg's impressive 49-0 victory over Rapid City Stevens, helping his team maintain a perfect 5-0 record. Esser made his mark on defense with a total of 12 tackles, including seven solo efforts and four tackles for loss. He also added a pass breakup and a crucial fumble recovery. His versatility and tenacity on both sides of the ball were key factors in the dominant win.

Sam Knuth, QB, Harrisburg

Knuth had an exceptional outing in Harrisburg's dominant 49-0 win over Rapid City Stevens, leading his team to a perfect 5-0 record. With an impressive completion rate of 81%, he connected on 17 of 21 passes for a staggering 317 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, Knuth showcased his run game with 57 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown of his own.

Brody Schafer, QB, Lincoln

Schafer had a stellar performance in Lincoln's 47-28 victory over Washington, throwing for five touchdowns and amassing over 300 yards of total offense. The sophomore quarterback’s dynamic play has been instrumental in leading his team to a perfect 5-0 record this season.

Ethan Swenson, QB, Jefferson

Swenson delivered an impressive performance in Jefferson's 34-14 victory over O'Gorman, completing 19 of his 25 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. The passing game came alive in the third quarter and Swenson was at the core of it all. His accuracy and composure has helped propel his team to a 4-1 record this season.

Brayden Witte, RB, Sioux Falls Christian

Witte put on a show in Sioux Falls Christian's commanding 42-0 victory over Madison, rushing for 93 yards on just 14 carries and finding the end zone four times. His explosiveness out of the backfield has been a key factor in helping the team maintain their perfect 5-0 record this season.

