    What channel is South Dakota vs Southern Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

    By Jonathan Fernandez, Sioux Falls Argus Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2PFV_0vmuW14200

    South Dakota football will play its first conference game of the year against Southern Illinois on Saturday. ESPN+ will broadcast the 1 p.m. contest.

    The Coyotes (2-1) are fresh off a complete performance in a 42-3 win over Drake. The Salukis (2-2) are coming off a 38-21 loss against Southeast Missouri State.

    Here's how to watch the South Dakota vs Southern Illinois game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois live on ESPN+

    What channel is USD vs Southern Illinois on today?

    TV Channel/Livestream: ESPN+/Midco

    South Dakota vs Southern Illinois time today

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Start time: 1 p.m.

    The South Dakota vs Southern Illinois game starts at 1 p.m. from the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

    South Dakota schedule 2024

    • Aug. 29: Northern State (W, 45-3)
    • Sept. 7: at Wisconsin (L, 27-13)
    • Sept. 14: at Portland State (canceled)
    • Sept. 21: Drake (W, 42-3)
    • Sept. 28: Southern Illinois
    • Record: 2-1

    Southern Illinois schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: at BYU (L, 41-13)
    • Sept. 7: at Austin Peay (W, 31-17)
    • Sept. 14: Incarnate Word (W, 35-28)
    • Sept. 21: Southeast Missouri State (L, 38-21)
    • Sept. 28: at South Dakota
    • Record: 2-2

    This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: What channel is South Dakota vs Southern Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

