What channel is South Dakota vs Southern Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

South Dakota football will play its first conference game of the year against Southern Illinois on Saturday. ESPN+ will broadcast the 1 p.m. contest.

The Coyotes (2-1) are fresh off a complete performance in a 42-3 win over Drake. The Salukis (2-2) are coming off a 38-21 loss against Southeast Missouri State.

Here's how to watch the South Dakota vs Southern Illinois game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Watch South Dakota vs. Southern Illinois live on ESPN+

What channel is USD vs Southern Illinois on today?

TV Channel/Livestream: ESPN+/Midco

South Dakota vs Southern Illinois time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: 1 p.m.

The South Dakota vs Southern Illinois game starts at 1 p.m. from the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

South Dakota schedule 2024

Aug. 29: Northern State (W, 45-3)

Sept. 7: at Wisconsin (L, 27-13)

Sept. 14: at Portland State (canceled)

Sept. 21: Drake (W, 42-3)

Sept. 28: Southern Illinois

Record: 2-1

Southern Illinois schedule 2024

Aug. 31: at BYU (L, 41-13)

Sept. 7: at Austin Peay (W, 31-17)

Sept. 14: Incarnate Word (W, 35-28)

Sept. 21: Southeast Missouri State (L, 38-21)

Sept. 28: at South Dakota

Record: 2-2

