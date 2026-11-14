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📅 1-mile “Wobble Before You Gobble” run for Alzheimer’s
📅 1-Mile “Wobble Before You Gobble” Run for Alzheimer’s
Get moving for a good cause next weekend! Join a 1-mile fun run for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, hosted with the Ardsley High School Boys Cross Country Team. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
When: Saturday, November 21
Check-in: 9:00–9:45 AM
Run start: 10:00 AM
Cost: $10 per person, kids under 5 are free
Where: Hart’s Brook Park, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530
You can register in person at the Registration Office, open daily 10:00 AM–4:00 PM at 11 Olympic Lane, Ardsley, NY 10502.
Registration questions: 914-989-1811 or parksandrec@greenburghny.gov
Program questions: Kristina Desimone – 914-989-1801, kdesimone@greenburghny.gov
More Info: Wobble Before You Gobble - Next Saturday, November...
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