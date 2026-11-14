📅 1-Mile “Wobble Before You Gobble” Run for Alzheimer’s

Get moving for a good cause next weekend! Join a 1-mile fun run for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, hosted with the Ardsley High School Boys Cross Country Team. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

When: Saturday, November 21

Check-in: 9:00–9:45 AM

Run start: 10:00 AM

Cost: $10 per person, kids under 5 are free

Where: Hart’s Brook Park, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY 10530

You can register in person at the Registration Office, open daily 10:00 AM–4:00 PM at 11 Olympic Lane, Ardsley, NY 10502.

Registration questions: 914-989-1811 or parksandrec@greenburghny.gov

Program questions: Kristina Desimone – 914-989-1801, kdesimone@greenburghny.gov