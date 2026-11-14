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🐱 Sweet Ardsley Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking to add a tiny purr machine to your family? These adoptable kittens in Ardsley, NY are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and be cherished.
Larry and Mo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kittens)
- Gender: Female (listed as a brother and sister pair; one orange, one tortie)
- Color: One orange kitten & one tortie kitten
- Personality/Notes: This sweet brother and sister pair is being adopted together. One is a classic orange cutie, and the other has a beautiful tortoiseshell coat. They’re looking for a home that can welcome both kittens as a bonded pair.
- Shelter: Cat Assistance Inc
- Location: Ardsley, NY
- How to adopt: Please fill out the adoption application on their website: catassistanceny.org
- Phone: (914) 419-2574
👉 Meet Larry and Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vinny
(Listed multiple times online, but this is the same kitten.)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Personality/Notes: A young male kitten looking for a loving home. Vinny is a spotted tabby boy who’s ready to start life with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him lots of care and playtime.
- Shelter: Cat Assistance Inc
- Location: Ardsley, NY
- How to adopt: Please fill out the adoption application on their website: catassistanceny.org
- Phone: (914) 419-2574
👉 Meet Vinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please reach out to Cat Assistance Inc at (914) 419-2574 and complete the application at catassistanceny.org. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Ardsley area can also help these little ones find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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