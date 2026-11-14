Looking to add a tiny purr machine to your family? These adoptable kittens in Ardsley, NY are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and be cherished.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kittens)

Baby (kittens) Gender: Female (listed as a brother and sister pair; one orange, one tortie)

(listed as a brother and sister pair; one orange, one tortie) Color: One orange kitten & one tortie kitten

One kitten & one kitten Personality/Notes: This sweet brother and sister pair is being adopted together . One is a classic orange cutie, and the other has a beautiful tortoiseshell coat. They’re looking for a home that can welcome both kittens as a bonded pair .

This sweet is being adopted . One is a classic orange cutie, and the other has a beautiful tortoiseshell coat. They’re looking for a home that can welcome . Shelter: Cat Assistance Inc

Location: Ardsley, NY

Ardsley, NY How to adopt: Please fill out the adoption application on their website: catassistanceny.org

Please fill out the adoption application on their website: Phone: (914) 419-2574

👉 Meet Larry and Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Listed multiple times online, but this is the same kitten.)

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Personality/Notes: A young male kitten looking for a loving home. Vinny is a spotted tabby boy who’s ready to start life with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him lots of care and playtime.

A young male kitten looking for a loving home. Vinny is a spotted tabby boy who’s ready to start life with a family who will keep him safe indoors and give him lots of care and playtime. Shelter: Cat Assistance Inc

Location: Ardsley, NY

Ardsley, NY How to adopt: Please fill out the adoption application on their website: catassistanceny.org

Please fill out the adoption application on their website: Phone: (914) 419-2574

👉 Meet Vinny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please reach out to Cat Assistance Inc at (914) 419-2574 and complete the application at catassistanceny.org. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Ardsley area can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.