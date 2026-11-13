Ardmore’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with a nice mix of fitness and sales roles. If you like talking to people and keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stay Connected Management Inc

Stay Connected Management Inc Location: Ardmore, PA (travel to Benbrook retail sites, weekly HQ time in Ardmore)

(travel to Benbrook retail sites, weekly HQ time in Ardmore) Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,200 per week , weekly pay, W2, paid training

, weekly pay, W2, paid training Why it’s interesting: Face-to-face role inside partner retail stores, helping customers compare internet, mobile, and TV options. Great fit if you’re chatty, goal-driven, and want commission potential plus growth into leadership.

Employer: SoulCycle Inc.

Location: Ardmore, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, at least 3 days incl. Sat or Sun)

(about 20 hours/week, at least 3 days incl. Sat or Sun) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role where you welcome riders, support instructors, and keep the studio looking sharp. Good for people who love fitness, community vibes, and fast-paced customer service.

Employer: SoulCycle Inc.

Location: Ardmore, PA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week, at least 3 days incl. Sat or Sun)

(about 20 hours/week, at least 3 days incl. Sat or Sun) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Similar to Studio Crew but with added responsibility as a key holder—supporting management, helping train new hires, and leading front desk operations. Nice step up if you have strong customer service skills and want more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedules and expectations are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.