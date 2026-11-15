Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Ardmore, OK? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. for someone to give them a loving home.

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Watermelon is a young pup with a bright future ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love, he could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Watermelon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Snowy is a beautiful white Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Denym Blu is a small, fluffy Maltese mix who may be a great fit if you’re looking for a lap‑sized companion.

👉 Meet Denym Blu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. at (580) 223-7070 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.