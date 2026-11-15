undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ardmore
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Ardmore, OK? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. for someone to give them a loving home.
Watermelon
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Watermelon is a young pup with a bright future ahead of him. If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love, he could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Watermelon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snowy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Snowy is a beautiful white Lab mix who’s past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Denym Blu
- Breed: Maltese mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Denym Blu is a small, fluffy Maltese mix who may be a great fit if you’re looking for a lap‑sized companion.
👉 Meet Denym Blu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. at (580) 223-7070 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.