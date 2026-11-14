Ardmore’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #129, 1715 N Commerce St, Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-Time, Part-Time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Seasonal role moving and stocking holiday and seasonal merchandise, with openings across opening, morning, mid-shift, and closing. Big plus here is the benefits: health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both full-time and part-time associates.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Phone-based customer service helping patients with questions, orders, and following doctor instructions. Good fit if you like detailed computer work, documenting calls, and supporting people with their medical equipment needs.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel center: running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean while helping travelers. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, PTO, low-cost health plans (for full-time), 401(k), and development programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these spots tend to go fast once the word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.