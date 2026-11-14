Some wonderful dogs in Ardmore, OK are hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few pups at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. who are ready to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

B- Panduh is a handsome medium-sized German Shepherd mix with a striking tan and black coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet B- Panduh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Stella is a beautiful black and white Husky with that classic, striking look the breed is known for. She’s an adult girl, ready for someone who can give her time, walks, and love.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Snowy is a lovely white Lab mix, a large adult dog with a soft, clean coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and become someone’s loyal companion.

👉 Meet Snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ardmore, OK, please consider visiting Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. or calling (580) 223-7070 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.