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🐶 Loving Dogs in Ardmore OK Ready for Adoption Today
Some wonderful dogs in Ardmore, OK are hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few pups at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. who are ready to meet you.
B- Panduh
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
B- Panduh is a handsome medium-sized German Shepherd mix with a striking tan and black coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet B- Panduh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Stella is a beautiful black and white Husky with that classic, striking look the breed is known for. She’s an adult girl, ready for someone who can give her time, walks, and love.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snowy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Snowy is a lovely white Lab mix, a large adult dog with a soft, clean coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and become someone’s loyal companion.
👉 Meet Snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ardmore, OK, please consider visiting Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. or calling (580) 223-7070 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.