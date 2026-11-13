Ardmore is busy with freight and fuel right now, so CDL drivers have some solid options. If you like steady miles or local fuel work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Overhaul Carriers Ltd. Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time, OTR/Regional

Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week , 2,500–3,000 miles/week

, Home time: 2 weeks out / 2 days home

Requirements: CDL Class A, recent CDL school grad (minimum 120 hours), clean MVR, able to pass DOT drug and hair test.

Good fit if you’re a recent CDL grad wanting paid training and real over-the-road experience with steady miles.

Employer: GEX Transport

GEX Transport Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time, Regional

Pay: $1,340–$1,600 per week , 2,000–2,400 miles/week

, Home time: 5 days out / 2 days off (Tues/Wed or Wed/Thurs)

(Tues/Wed or Wed/Thurs) Requirements: 21+, CDL Class A, 12+ months OTR or regional experience, clean MVR, able to pass DOT urine test.

Nice option if you want weekly home time, solid weekly pay, and consistent regional miles.

Employer: Offen Petroleum

Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Listed as Internship (professional driving role)

Listed as (professional driving role) Pay: Competitive; Quarterly Driver Safety Bonus up to $1,500

Competitive; Schedule: Deliveries can be 24/7/365 , all weather

Deliveries can be , all weather Requirements: CDL Class A with tanker & hazmat, 3+ years driving history, able to meet DOT and FMCSA standards.

Good for experienced CDL drivers who want fuel delivery, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays), and bonus potential.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.