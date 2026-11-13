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🚌 Ardmore, OK Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
Ardmore is busy with freight and fuel right now, so CDL drivers have some solid options. If you like steady miles or local fuel work, these are worth a look.
Recent Grads Appreciated – Truck Driver Class A ($1,260–$1,500/week)
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.
- Location: Ardmore, OK
- Type: Full-time, OTR/Regional
- Pay: $1,260–$1,500 per week, 2,500–3,000 miles/week
- Home time: 2 weeks out / 2 days home
- Requirements: CDL Class A, recent CDL school grad (minimum 120 hours), clean MVR, able to pass DOT drug and hair test.
Good fit if you’re a recent CDL grad wanting paid training and real over-the-road experience with steady miles.
Truck Driver – Regional Class A, Home Weekly ($1,340–$1,600/week)
- Employer: GEX Transport
- Location: Ardmore, OK
- Type: Full-time, Regional
- Pay: $1,340–$1,600 per week, 2,000–2,400 miles/week
- Home time: 5 days out / 2 days off (Tues/Wed or Wed/Thurs)
- Requirements: 21+, CDL Class A, 12+ months OTR or regional experience, clean MVR, able to pass DOT urine test.
Nice option if you want weekly home time, solid weekly pay, and consistent regional miles.
Fuel Driver – Class A with Tanker & Hazmat
- Employer: Offen Petroleum
- Location: Ardmore, OK
- Type: Listed as Internship (professional driving role)
- Pay: Competitive; Quarterly Driver Safety Bonus up to $1,500
- Schedule: Deliveries can be 24/7/365, all weather
- Requirements: CDL Class A with tanker & hazmat, 3+ years driving history, able to meet DOT and FMCSA standards.
Good for experienced CDL drivers who want fuel delivery, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays), and bonus potential.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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