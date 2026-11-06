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🐶 Playful, Wise & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ardmore
Some wonderful dogs in Ardmore, OK are waiting at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. for a family to love. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll notice them.
Lily
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Senior female
- Color: White / Brown / Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
Lily is a beautiful senior girl with a soft white and chocolate coat. If you have a calm home and a gentle heart, she could be the perfect match for you.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LadyBird
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
LadyBird is an adult cattle dog mix who may be a great fit for someone who enjoys an active, smart companion.
👉 Meet LadyBird and apply to adopt on adoptapet
D- Skol
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Baby male
- Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
- Adoption fee: $70
- Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.
- Phone: (580) 223-7070
D- Skol is a young shepherd mix pup with a striking multi-colored coat, ready to grow up with a loving family.
👉 Meet D- Skol and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ardmore, OK, please consider visiting Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. or calling (580) 223-7070 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.