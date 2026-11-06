🐶 Playful, Wise & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ardmore

Some wonderful dogs in Ardmore, OK are waiting at Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. for a family to love. Here are a few of the pups hoping you’ll notice them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Senior female

female Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

Lily is a beautiful senior girl with a soft white and chocolate coat. If you have a calm home and a gentle heart, she could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Large)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult female

female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

LadyBird is an adult cattle dog mix who may be a great fit for someone who enjoys an active, smart companion.

👉 Meet LadyBird and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby male

male Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption fee: $70

Shelter: Ardmore Animal Care, Inc.

Phone: (580) 223-7070

D- Skol is a young shepherd mix pup with a striking multi-colored coat, ready to grow up with a loving family.

👉 Meet D- Skol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ardmore, OK, please consider visiting Ardmore Animal Care, Inc. or calling (580) 223-7070 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.