🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Ardmore, OK

Ardmore’s food scene is busy, and a few solid leadership roles are open right now. If you like fast-paced work and helping teams run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a busy pizza store. You support the General Manager, help hire and train the crew, keep the shop clean and safe, and step in as leader when the manager is off. Good fit if you want clear growth into store management.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same role; this is the same position at the same store.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the bakery department in a major grocery store. You’ll run daily operations, plan production, manage inventory and scheduling, and guide a team while keeping quality, freshness, and customer service high. Includes weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health and financial benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.