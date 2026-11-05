👔 Multiple Management Roles Hiring Now in Ardmore, OK

Ardmore has some solid leadership roles open right now, from food service to housing to aviation. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Flynn Arby’s (part of Flynn Group )

Flynn Arby’s (part of ) Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume Arby’s and lead a full team day to day—operations, staffing, inventory, and customer service. This role comes with a robust benefits package (health, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and the backing of one of the largest restaurant franchise groups in the world.

Employer: Laguna Management Services

Location: Ardmore, OK (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Listed as Part-time , description says Full-time

Listed as , description says Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Support day-to-day management of a tax-credit affordable housing property, including leasing, rent collection, inspections, and resident support. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with residents, and want steady office-based work with clear processes and compliance focus.

Employer: King Aerospace

Location: Ardmore, OK

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over an FAA Part 145 Repair Station, responsible for quality, efficiency, and financial performance of aircraft maintenance and modification work. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in aviation management, an FAA A&P license, and experience leading large technical teams and budgets.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good management roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.