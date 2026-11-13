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📅 Festival of Lights walk-through nights at Lake Julian Park
📅 Festival of Lights Walk-Through at Lake Julian Park
Bundle up and enjoy a winter walk through thousands of holiday lights at Lake Julian Park, 37 Lake Julian Road, Arden, NC 28704.
Walk-through nights (6–9 p.m.):
- Saturday, November 28, 2026
- Sunday, November 29, 2026
- Friday, December 4, 2026
- Saturday, December 5, 2026
- Sunday, December 6, 2026
Tickets:
- $10 for ages 16 and up
- Free for ages 15 and under (still need a ticket in your reservation)
The event supports Special Olympics Buncombe County, with 20% of all proceeds going to the program.
Park at Koontz Intermediate School or William W. Estes Elementary School. Cars cannot enter the park, but accessible parking will be available.
Plan to walk ¼–½ mile from parking to the entrance, then about ½ mile inside the park with some incline. Strollers and wagons are welcome; no pets allowed.
This event has sold out before, so buy tickets online in advance. Check the County’s Facebook or Instagram for weather-related updates.
More Info: Calendar • Festival of Lights - Walk-Through Night
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