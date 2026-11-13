📅 Festival of Lights Walk-Through at Lake Julian Park

Bundle up and enjoy a winter walk through thousands of holiday lights at Lake Julian Park, 37 Lake Julian Road, Arden, NC 28704.

Walk-through nights (6–9 p.m.):

Saturday, November 28, 2026

Sunday, November 29, 2026

Friday, December 4, 2026

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Sunday, December 6, 2026

Tickets:

$10 for ages 16 and up

for ages Free for ages 15 and under (still need a ticket in your reservation)

The event supports Special Olympics Buncombe County, with 20% of all proceeds going to the program.

Park at Koontz Intermediate School or William W. Estes Elementary School. Cars cannot enter the park, but accessible parking will be available.

Plan to walk ¼–½ mile from parking to the entrance, then about ½ mile inside the park with some incline. Strollers and wagons are welcome; no pets allowed.

This event has sold out before, so buy tickets online in advance. Check the County’s Facebook or Instagram for weather-related updates.