Security work is busy in Archbald, PA right now, especially around local aerospace and defense sites. If you like staying alert, being out on patrol, and helping people feel safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Archbald, PA

Pay: $17.51/hour

Type: Full Time , Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Highlights: Day-shift role at an aerospace/defense site with steady weekday hours. You’ll do walking patrols, watch access points, respond to alarms, and write clear reports while providing friendly customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Archbald, PA

Pay: $18.22/hour

Type: Full Time , 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM , Mon, Thu–Sun

, , Mon, Thu–Sun Highlights: Unarmed driving patrol at an aerospace/defense location. Great if you like being on the move—requires a valid driver’s license and clean record, with regular vehicle patrols, incident response, and detailed reporting.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Archbald, PA

Pay: $18.22/hour

Type: Part Time , 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM , Mon, Wed, Thu

, , Mon, Wed, Thu Highlights: Part-time driving patrol with a set evening schedule and access to Allied Universal’s Claim a Shift platform for extra hours. Good fit if you want steady side income plus flexibility.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Archbald, PA

Pay: $18.22/hour

Type: Part Time , 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM , Sat–Sun

, , Sat–Sun Highlights: Weekend-only patrol role at an aerospace/defense site. Ideal if you need a weekend gig—you’ll handle access control, walk patrols, and incident reporting while keeping weekdays free.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the requirements, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.