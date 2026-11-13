🏭 Archbald, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple LM Openings

Archbald’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Lockheed Martin. If you’ve got engineering, machining, or assembly skills, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $52,400 – $97,400/year

Type: Full-time

Early-career engineering role where you help design and improve manufacturing processes, layouts, and digital work instructions. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in engineering, like data, 3D modeling, and want to work with automation and robotics.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $63,400 – $117,800/year

Type: Full-time

Mid-level role focused on circuit card assembly (SMT & PTH) and production support. Good for engineers with 2+ years’ experience who want hands-on impact on cost, quality, and schedule, and don’t mind 2nd or alternate shifts.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $116,100 – $215,700/year

Type: Full-time

Senior technical leader role for those with 15+ years’ experience and deep background in fabrication (welding, sheet metal, CNC). You’ll drive process improvements, mentor others, and support Missiles & Fire Control programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $28.73 – $35.84/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on mechanical inspection role using CMMs, gauges, and other precision tools. Ideal if you can read blueprints and GD&T, know AS9102, and like being the quality gatekeeper for fabricated and purchased parts.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $30.65 – $38.24/hour

Type: Full-time

Senior CNC role setting up and running horizontal and vertical machining centers on complex parts. Good match if you have 5+ years’ experience, can read complex prints, understand M & G code, and like solving machining problems on the floor.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Archbald, PA

Salary: $21.77 – $27.17/hour

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid level assembly job building electro-mechanical products, wiring, and doing detailed solder work. Great if you have a high school diploma, are comfortable with hand tools, and want to grow into cable, harness, and circuit card work.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.