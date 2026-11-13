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Archbald
🏭 Archbald, PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple LM Openings
3 days ago
Archbald’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Lockheed Martin. If you’ve got engineering, machining, or assembly skills, there are several solid full-time roles to check out.
Manufacturing Engineer Associate
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $52,400 – $97,400/year
- Type: Full-time
Early-career engineering role where you help design and improve manufacturing processes, layouts, and digital work instructions. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in engineering, like data, 3D modeling, and want to work with automation and robotics.
Manufacturing Engineer / CCA
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $63,400 – $117,800/year
- Type: Full-time
Mid-level role focused on circuit card assembly (SMT & PTH) and production support. Good for engineers with 2+ years’ experience who want hands-on impact on cost, quality, and schedule, and don’t mind 2nd or alternate shifts.
Manufacturing Engineer Sr Stf – E5
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $116,100 – $215,700/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior technical leader role for those with 15+ years’ experience and deep background in fabrication (welding, sheet metal, CNC). You’ll drive process improvements, mentor others, and support Missiles & Fire Control programs.
Inspector B – Mechanical
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $28.73 – $35.84/hour
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on mechanical inspection role using CMMs, gauges, and other precision tools. Ideal if you can read blueprints and GD&T, know AS9102, and like being the quality gatekeeper for fabricated and purchased parts.
CNC Machine Operator Sr
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $30.65 – $38.24/hour
- Type: Full-time
Senior CNC role setting up and running horizontal and vertical machining centers on complex parts. Good match if you have 5+ years’ experience, can read complex prints, understand M & G code, and like solving machining problems on the floor.
Electro Mechanical Assembler
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Archbald, PA
- Salary: $21.77 – $27.17/hour
- Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid level assembly job building electro-mechanical products, wiring, and doing detailed solder work. Great if you have a high school diploma, are comfortable with hand tools, and want to grow into cable, harness, and circuit card work.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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