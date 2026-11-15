Arcadia’s plants are busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re okay with being on your feet and working with a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim’s Location: Arcadia, WI

Arcadia, WI Type: Part-time, days

Part-time, days Pay: $21.59/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3–5 days/week, 6-hour partial or full shifts between 6:20 am – ~3:30–4:30 pm

Help produce value-added poultry products while learning skills that can lead to leadership roles. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours, can work in cool temps, and don’t mind fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Pilgrim’s

Pilgrim’s Location: Arcadia, WI

Arcadia, WI Type: Full-time, nights

Full-time, nights Pay: $21.59/hour + $1.50/hour 3rd-shift differential

Schedule: Sun–Thu , 10:00 pm – 6:25 am

, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision after 60 days; PTO and 401(k) with company match after 1 year (per company schedule)

Overnight role on a steady schedule, doing production work on poultry products with clear safety standards. Good option if you like night shifts and want benefits plus room to grow into higher roles.

Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries

Location: Arcadia, WI

Arcadia, WI Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, 2nd shift Pay: Not listed

Hands-on manufacturing role in Ashley’s upholstery area, working in different spots on the line as needed. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays/birthday off, 401(k) & profit sharing, and furniture discounts, plus growth and training opportunities.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Arcadia factory jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.