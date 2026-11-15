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🏭 Arcadia, WI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Shifts & $21+/hr
Arcadia’s plants are busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re okay with being on your feet and working with a team, these are worth a look.
Production Associate – Part Time Days
- Employer: Pilgrim’s
- Location: Arcadia, WI
- Type: Part-time, days
- Pay: $21.59/hour + $1.50/hour shift differential
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3–5 days/week, 6-hour partial or full shifts between 6:20 am – ~3:30–4:30 pm
Help produce value-added poultry products while learning skills that can lead to leadership roles. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours, can work in cool temps, and don’t mind fast-paced, hands-on work.
Production Associate – Nights
- Employer: Pilgrim’s
- Location: Arcadia, WI
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $21.59/hour + $1.50/hour 3rd-shift differential
- Schedule: Sun–Thu, 10:00 pm – 6:25 am
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision after 60 days; PTO and 401(k) with company match after 1 year (per company schedule)
Overnight role on a steady schedule, doing production work on poultry products with clear safety standards. Good option if you like night shifts and want benefits plus room to grow into higher roles.
Upholstery Assembly – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Ashley Furniture Industries
- Location: Arcadia, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on manufacturing role in Ashley’s upholstery area, working in different spots on the line as needed. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays/birthday off, 401(k) & profit sharing, and furniture discounts, plus growth and training opportunities.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Arcadia factory jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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