Arcadia’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Arcadia, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage; may be higher based on experience

Prep fresh deli meats, cheeses, and hot foods while helping customers pick quick, tasty options. This role is active and hands-on, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible employees.

Note: This Albertsons deli clerk role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Arcadia, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$35 per hour + bonus opportunities

Run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and making sure guests have a great experience. This job comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths toward General Manager.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.