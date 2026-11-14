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Arapahoe County
📢 New Nov. 13 County Line newsletter now available
2 days ago
📢 County Line newsletter: highlights from Nov. 13
Arapahoe County has released the Nov. 13 edition of The County Line newsletter. This issue includes stories and updates on:
- A veteran’s path forward
- County awarded a water plan grant to support turfgrass conversion
- “Be Awkward. Ask.” – a message about preventing accidental shootings
- New county websites that are almost ready
- Medicaid’s new work requirements and whether they apply to you
- Public feedback requested on proposed oil and gas wells
- And more county news
You can read the full Nov. 13 edition on the Arapahoe County website to get details on each topic and any next steps that may apply to you or your family.
More Info: Read the Nov. 13 Edition of The County Line
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.