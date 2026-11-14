📢 County Line newsletter: highlights from Nov. 13

Arapahoe County has released the Nov. 13 edition of The County Line newsletter. This issue includes stories and updates on:

A veteran’s path forward

County awarded a water plan grant to support turfgrass conversion

to support turfgrass conversion “Be Awkward. Ask.” – a message about preventing accidental shootings

– a message about preventing accidental shootings New county websites that are almost ready

that are almost ready Medicaid’s new work requirements and whether they apply to you

and whether they apply to you Public feedback requested on proposed oil and gas wells

on proposed oil and gas wells And more county news

You can read the full Nov. 13 edition on the Arapahoe County website to get details on each topic and any next steps that may apply to you or your family.