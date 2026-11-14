Three Thanksgiving events are planned in Aransas Pass next week: the 13th Annual Aransas Pass Fall Feast on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., with doors at 5:00 PM and free dinner at 5:30 PM while supplies last (volunteer sign-up: Fall Feast Volunteer Form); the Aransas Pass Turkey Trot 5K on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10:00 AM at Conn Brown Harbor, 518 Bigelow St., open to runners and walkers of all paces (registration: Turkey Trot 5K); and Movie Night at the Harbor showing Ratatouille on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 PM at Conn Brown Harbor, 518 Bigelow St., where families are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks for an outdoor film. Visitors can also explore local lodging options at Aransas Pass lodging.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Aransas Pass