The Aransas Pass City Council will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 600 W. Cleveland Blvd., Aransas Pass, TX. The full agenda is online: View the meeting agenda, and the meeting will stream live on the City’s YouTube channel, where past meetings are also available: City of Aransas Pass YouTube. In December, the council will hold only one meeting, on Monday, December 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Aransas Pass