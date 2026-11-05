3rd Coast Market Days debuts at Conn Brown Harbor

3rd Coast Market Days – Aransas Pass will hold its first market at Conn Brown Harbor from November 6–8, 2026, open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, featuring local artisans, crafters, bakers, and small businesses. The market is planned to return on the first weekend of every month at Conn Brown Harbor, and visitors are encouraged to explore local shops, dining, and lodging in Aransas Pass. Find local lodging options here: https://texaslodging.com/locations/search/city/aransas%20pass/

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Aransas Pass