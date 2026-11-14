undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arabi
🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs in Arabi, LA at Checkers & Rally’s
3 days ago
Arabi’s quick-service scene is busy, and Checkers & Rally’s is hiring across the board. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and chances to move up.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Arabi, LA
- Type: Full-time (restaurant management)
- Salary: Not listed
Help the General Manager run the restaurant, hit sales goals, and keep guests happy. This role is great if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management experience, are Food Safety Certified, and want benefits, bonuses, and same-day pay options.
Team Member
- Employer: Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Arabi, LA
- Type: Part-time / Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role taking orders, making food, and keeping the place clean and fun. Good for people with guest service or food prep experience, looking for training, growth, bonuses, and work-today-get-paid-tomorrow options.
Shift Manager
- Employer: Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Arabi, LA
- Type: Full-time (shift leadership)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep operations smooth while meeting sales and service goals. A solid step up if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management experience and want medical/dental benefits, bonuses, and advancement.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—fast-food roles in Arabi tend to fill quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.