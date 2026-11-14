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📅 Pre-holiday $5 bag book & bake sale in Aptos
📅 Pre-holiday book & bake sale at Aptos Library
Looking for low-cost gifts or new reads? The Aptos Library Friends are hosting a Pre-Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, November 21, from 10 am–3 pm at the Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos.
Here’s what you’ll find:
- $5 Bag O’ Books – fill a whole bag for just $5
- Lots of cookbooks for holiday cooking or gifting
- A bake sale with treats
- Photographs for sale
The sale is open to all ages, so you can bring the whole family.
Every dollar raised goes to the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries to support programs and services at your local library. Your purchases help keep community library programs going while you snag some bargains.
More Info: Pre-Holiday Book Sale at the Aptos Library: Saturd...
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