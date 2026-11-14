📅 Pre-holiday book & bake sale at Aptos Library

Looking for low-cost gifts or new reads? The Aptos Library Friends are hosting a Pre-Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, November 21, from 10 am–3 pm at the Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Drive, Aptos.

Here’s what you’ll find:

$5 Bag O’ Books – fill a whole bag for just $5

– fill a whole bag for just Lots of cookbooks for holiday cooking or gifting

for holiday cooking or gifting A bake sale with treats

with treats Photographs for sale

The sale is open to all ages, so you can bring the whole family.

Every dollar raised goes to the Friends of the Santa Cruz Public Libraries to support programs and services at your local library. Your purchases help keep community library programs going while you snag some bargains.