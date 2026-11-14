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🎁 Community Freebies Around Aptos — Art, Clothes & More
Free items are popping up all around Aptos and nearby Soquel this week. Here are a few worth a look if you or someone you know could use them.
Nontoxic Latex Foam Pieces – Great for DIY Pillows
Item: Nontoxic latex foam pieces
Condition: Previously used in a project; pieces are taped together with painter’s tape
Details: These foam pieces were pieced together for a project and are now being passed along. The poster suggests they’re great for creating pillows for a nontoxic home or other small cushion projects.
Location: Soquel, Soquel, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Original Abstract Sunset Oil Painting (Drawing Entry)
Item: Original abstract sunset oil painting
Size: Roughly 9.5 x 7.5 inches (oil on canvas)
How it works: This is a giveaway drawing, not first-come pickup. To enter, go to www.sawearts.com/giveaway.
Deadline to enter: Nov. 15th
Location: Seascape, Aptos, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids Size Small (7/8) Sweatshirts – Clean & Gently Used
Item: Kids sweatshirts, size Small (7/8)
Condition: Clean, rarely or never worn
Details: The poster hopes these go to a family in need. Great for a child who could use some extra warm layers.
Pickup: Pick up in Aptos (exact address shared by poster on Nextdoor)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies in Aptos and Soquel tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.