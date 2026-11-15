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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Appleton
Looking for a loyal friend in Appleton? These adoptable dogs at Fox Valley Humane Association are ready for loving homes and have a lot of love to give.
Sunny
- Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound mix
- Age: About 1.5 years (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Sunny (short for Sunflower) is a young, athletic Coonhound with a heart of gold and boundless enthusiasm. She’s very friendly and outgoing with people and makes a great copilot on car rides. As a true hound, she’s playful, energetic, and would do best with an active family who enjoys adventures and exercise.
👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mick
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Mick is a handsome German Shepherd mix who came in as a stray, so his history with kids, cats, and other dogs is unknown. Because of that, the shelter recommends slow, positive introductions in his new home. Volunteers say he is excellent on a leash and a big tennis ball fan, making him a great match for someone who enjoys walks and playtime.
👉 Meet Mick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Korra
- Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: About 1.5 years (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Korra is a gentle, soulful young dog who has already shown a lot of quiet resilience. New places and big changes can feel overwhelming to her at first, so she’s looking for a soft, calm home where she can settle in at her own pace. She isn’t a high-energy, in-your-face type of dog—she’s more of a sensitive companion who needs patience and kindness.
👉 Meet Korra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Appleton, WI area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call Fox Valley Humane Association at (920) 733-1717 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.