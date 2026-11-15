Looking for a loyal friend in Appleton? These adoptable dogs at Fox Valley Humane Association are ready for loving homes and have a lot of love to give.

Breed: English (Redtick) Coonhound mix

English (Redtick) Coonhound mix Age: About 1.5 years (young)

About 1.5 years (young) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Sunny (short for Sunflower) is a young, athletic Coonhound with a heart of gold and boundless enthusiasm. She’s very friendly and outgoing with people and makes a great copilot on car rides. As a true hound, she’s playful, energetic, and would do best with an active family who enjoys adventures and exercise.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Mick is a handsome German Shepherd mix who came in as a stray, so his history with kids, cats, and other dogs is unknown. Because of that, the shelter recommends slow, positive introductions in his new home. Volunteers say he is excellent on a leash and a big tennis ball fan, making him a great match for someone who enjoys walks and playtime.

👉 Meet Mick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (medium mix)

Chihuahua / Terrier (medium mix) Age: About 1.5 years (young)

About 1.5 years (young) Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Korra is a gentle, soulful young dog who has already shown a lot of quiet resilience. New places and big changes can feel overwhelming to her at first, so she’s looking for a soft, calm home where she can settle in at her own pace. She isn’t a high-energy, in-your-face type of dog—she’s more of a sensitive companion who needs patience and kindness.

👉 Meet Korra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Appleton, WI area and one of these dogs sounds like a match, please call Fox Valley Humane Association at (920) 733-1717 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.