Appleton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly people, and working around good food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy sports bar vibe with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and meal discounts. Good fit if you like talking with guests, moving fast, and want room to grow with training and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Festival Foods

Location: Darboy (Appleton area), WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead in a busy grocery deli, helping with scheduling, training, inventory, and guest service. Comes with weekly pay, 15% grocery discount, benefits, 401(k), and advanced scheduling so you can plan your life.

Employer: Draft Gastropub

Draft Gastropub Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, cooking, and plating in a sit-down restaurant. Good for someone with about 1 year of restaurant experience who wants steady in-person work with both day and night shifts available.

Employer: Health Dimensions Group, Inc – Dimensions Living

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Cook nutritious meals for seniors in a stable, mission-driven setting. Offers PTO, health/dental/vision for eligible staff, flexible scheduling, and training, plus a clear hiring process with quick recruiter follow-up.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.