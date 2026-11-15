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🎁 Community Freebies in Appleton — Kids’ Clothes, Games & More
Appleton neighbors near Erb Park are sharing a bunch of free items this week, especially for families with kids. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.
Lot of 6/7, 8/10, 10/12 Clothes
What it is: A lot of kids’ clothes in sizes 6/7, 8/10, and 10/12. Includes hoodies, t‑shirts, and shorts in various brands and styles.
Condition/details:
- Mixed styles and brands
- From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home
- Cross-posted, so may go quickly
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Size 5T Clothing Lot
What it is: A size 5T lot of kids’ clothes, including various shirts and pants in mixed colors and designs.
Condition/details:
- Variety of tops and bottoms
- From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Size 4T Clothing Lot
What it is: A size 4T lot of kids’ clothing, including shirts, pants, and hoodies with mixed colors and patterns.
Condition/details:
- Variety of everyday pieces
- From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Toddler Clothing Lot 2T/3T
What it is: An assorted toddler clothing lot in sizes 2T and 3T, with various styles and colors.
Condition/details:
- Mix of toddler pieces (tops, bottoms, etc.)
- From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
UNO and Crazy 8's Card Games
What it is: UNO card game in a tin plus a Crazy 8’s card game set — nice for family game nights.
Condition/details:
- UNO comes in a tin case
- Includes separate Crazy 8’s deck
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Puzzles (300 & 500 Piece)
What it is: A small set of adult/older kid puzzles: one 300-piece puzzle and two 500-piece puzzles.
Condition/details:
- Described as in great condition
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Assorted Children's Puzzles and Games
What it is: A collection of children’s puzzles and games with themes like dinosaurs, maps, and animals.
Condition/details:
- Includes brands such as Melissa & Doug and Ravensburger
- Mix of different puzzle and game types
- Cross-posted
Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Appleton tend to get claimed fast, especially kids’ clothes and games.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.