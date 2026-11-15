Appleton neighbors near Erb Park are sharing a bunch of free items this week, especially for families with kids. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be a good fit for your home.

What it is: A lot of kids’ clothes in sizes 6/7, 8/10, and 10/12. Includes hoodies, t‑shirts, and shorts in various brands and styles.

Condition/details:

Mixed styles and brands

From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home

Cross-posted, so may go quickly

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A size 5T lot of kids’ clothes, including various shirts and pants in mixed colors and designs.

Condition/details:

Variety of tops and bottoms

From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home

Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A size 4T lot of kids’ clothing, including shirts, pants, and hoodies with mixed colors and patterns.

Condition/details:

Variety of everyday pieces

From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home

Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: An assorted toddler clothing lot in sizes 2T and 3T, with various styles and colors.

Condition/details:

Mix of toddler pieces (tops, bottoms, etc.)

From a pet-friendly, smoke-free home

Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: UNO card game in a tin plus a Crazy 8’s card game set — nice for family game nights.

Condition/details:

UNO comes in a tin case

Includes separate Crazy 8’s deck

deck Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A small set of adult/older kid puzzles: one 300-piece puzzle and two 500-piece puzzles.

Condition/details:

Described as in great condition

Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

What it is: A collection of children’s puzzles and games with themes like dinosaurs, maps, and animals.

Condition/details:

Includes brands such as Melissa & Doug and Ravensburger

and Mix of different puzzle and game types

Cross-posted

Location: Erb Park, Appleton, WI

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—free items in Appleton tend to get claimed fast, especially kids’ clothes and games.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.