Appleton’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on security work to global support and remote dev roles. Here are a few solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Avery Weigh-Tronix (supporting Miller Electric / ITW Welding )

Avery Weigh-Tronix (supporting ) Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technical support and training for Miller Electric’s global service partners, with work split between office, lab, and training settings. You’ll handle complex service issues, build and deliver training (including train‑the‑trainer), and travel up to 15% domestically and internationally.

Employer: Robert Half (supporting a construction organization)

(supporting a construction organization) Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Long-term contract / Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Contract role focused on enterprise cybersecurity—designing security processes, guiding project teams, and managing tools like Check Point and Cisco ASA firewalls and endpoint protection. Best for someone with 5+ years in security engineering who likes both hands-on work and advising the business.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Appleton, WI (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by state (examples: $67,000 – $133,000 depending on location)

Entry-level‑friendly dev role working on Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform (C#, .NET, JavaScript, Power Apps, Power Automate, Azure DevOps). Great fit if you want to grow your skills in CRM, integrations, and automation with support from senior developers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Appleton’s IT hiring tends to move fast when there’s a good match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.