Appleton’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working with trucks, planes, and engines. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Appleton, WI.

Employer: NFI

NFI Location: Appleton, WI (local & regional Midwest routes)

Appleton, WI (local & regional Midwest routes) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $1,300–$1,700 per week (route-dependent)

(route-dependent) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, Rx, 401(k), PTO, paid parental leave, wellness program; benefits start day one Drive no-touch, drop-and-hook freight on dedicated routes with dependable home time (daily for local, consistent for regional). Late-model trucks, safety and inspection bonuses, and a $2,500 sign-on bonus for regional routes make this a strong pick for experienced CDL A drivers.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Gulfstream Aerospace Location: Appleton, WI (GAC Appleton Service Center)

Appleton, WI (GAC Appleton Service Center) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Shifts: First shift (Mon–Thu 5:00am–3:30pm) and weekend shift (Fri–Sun 5:00am–5:30pm)

First shift (Mon–Thu 5:00am–3:30pm) and weekend shift (Fri–Sun 5:00am–5:30pm) Benefits: Competitive pay; medical, prescription, dental, and vision starting day 1 ; retirement savings plan

Competitive pay; medical, prescription, dental, and vision ; retirement savings plan Posting End Date: 12/03/2026 Hands-on aircraft maintenance role working on industry-leading business jets. Ideal if you have an A&P license and at least 2 years of aviation maintenance experience and want steady hours, clean hangar work, and big-name company benefits.

Employer: Quality Truck Care Center, Inc.

Quality Truck Care Center, Inc. Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Benefits: Up to $5,000 annual bonus for second shift, up to 4 weeks vacation, up to 192 hours PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, boot & safety glasses allowance, fitness reimbursement, tuition assistance & apprenticeships Work on engines, drivetrains, and breakdowns for a long-time, family-owned truck shop. Good fit if you’re mechanically strong, like hands-on work, and want paid OEM training plus a clear path to grow your tech career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Appleton’s transportation jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.