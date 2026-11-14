Appleton’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in telecom and trucking. If you like being on the road, talking with people, and seeing your effort show up in your paycheck, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Pay: Competitive base + incentives; top performers can earn over $100,000/year

Face-to-face sales role bringing internet, TV, and mobile services to local homes. You’ll work mostly outdoors, manage your own territory, and get access to free/discounted Spectrum services.

Employer: Quality Truck Care Center, Inc.

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Pay: Not listed

Family-owned truck dealership looking for someone to grow parts sales, visit customers, and handle deliveries/pickups. Strong benefits package with up to 4 weeks vacation, monthly bonus program, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and flexible hours.

Employer: Wireless Store

Location: Based in Appleton/Green Bay, WI area (multi-store district)

Based in (multi-store district) Type: Full-time (part-time option listed), in-person, multi-unit leadership

Pay: $50,000–$65,000 base + commission

Lead several wireless retail stores across Green Bay and the Fox Valley. You’ll hire and train sales reps, open new locations, and sell on the floor with your team so your earnings grow with district performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or nearby locations that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.