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🐱 Gentle Appleton Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Appleton has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are at Fox Valley Humane Association and hoping to go home soon.
Pepe
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Pepe is a handsome longhaired gentleman with a soft gray-blue coat. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home where he can relax and be your steady companion.
👉 Meet Pepe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maui
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Maui is a sleek black "velvet shadow" with a glossy midnight coat and soulful eyes. She came to the shelter after her previous family had a life change, so she already knows what it’s like to live in a home and is ready for a new start in a peaceful, loving place.
👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wowee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with a small white patch on chest
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 733-1717
Wowee is a striking black "house panther" with a shiny coat and a tiny white spot on her chest, like a little locket. She also came to the shelter after her previous family had an unexpected change, and she’s ready to enjoy the comforts of a loving home again.
👉 Meet Wowee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Appleton, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Fox Valley Humane Association or calling (920) 733-1717 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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