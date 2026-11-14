Appleton has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are at Fox Valley Humane Association and hoping to go home soon.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Pepe is a handsome longhaired gentleman with a soft gray-blue coat. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home where he can relax and be your steady companion.

👉 Meet Pepe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Maui is a sleek black "velvet shadow" with a glossy midnight coat and soulful eyes. She came to the shelter after her previous family had a life change, so she already knows what it’s like to live in a home and is ready for a new start in a peaceful, loving place.

👉 Meet Maui and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with a small white patch on chest

Black with a small white patch on chest Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Fox Valley Humane Association

Phone: (920) 733-1717

Wowee is a striking black "house panther" with a shiny coat and a tiny white spot on her chest, like a little locket. She also came to the shelter after her previous family had an unexpected change, and she’s ready to enjoy the comforts of a loving home again.

👉 Meet Wowee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Appleton, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Fox Valley Humane Association or calling (920) 733-1717 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.