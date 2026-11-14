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🏥 Appleton, WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Appleton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high-level provider jobs. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours and solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.
Full-Time Medical Assistant – Kwik Trip Health Center
- Employer: Premise Health
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the Kwik Trip Health Center with a weekday schedule (no nights, no weekends). You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections, run basic labs, and help at the front desk, with full-time benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
General Dentist – Smiles on Calumet
- Employer: Heartland Dental
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 minimum first-year guarantee
Join a busy, modern practice with a 4-day work week, strong patient demand, and unlimited CE. You’ll have full clinical autonomy, mentorship from regional doctors, tuition reimbursement, profit share bonuses, and access to advanced tech like CBCT, lasers, and AI tools.
Physician – Inpatient Cardiology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)
Inpatient-only cardiology with a 7 on / 7 off schedule, joining a team of 8 cardiologists. Role includes access to advanced imaging and a cath lab, H-1B visa sponsorship, and full support from CompHealth for interviews, licensing, and contract negotiation.
(Note: Similar CompHealth cardiology listings appear multiple times; they describe this same core opportunity.)
Orthodontic Patient Coordinator
- Employer: FI Group
- Location: Appleton, WI (with occasional travel to Oshkosh & Greenville)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like both people and details. You’ll guide families through orthodontic treatment options, explain finances and insurance, and help keep the practice running smoothly, Monday–Thursday 7:30–5:00 and Friday 7:30–12:00.
Registered Nurse – Case Management Services
- Employer: Ascension
- Location: Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate care from admission to discharge, working closely with patients, families, payers, and post-acute services. This RN role focuses on care planning, utilization review, and discharge coordination, with comprehensive health coverage, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, and family benefits.
RN Clinical Nurse (Ambulatory)
- Employer: ThedaCare
- Location: ThedaCare Physicians Appleton – Gateway Drive, Appleton, WI
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, 36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, between 7:00 AM–5:00 PM; no weekends or holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role with daytime hours only, focusing on patient-centered, evidence-based care in an ambulatory setting. You’ll collaborate with an interprofessional team, help improve care processes, and have access to ongoing learning, wellness programs, and strong work/life balance support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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