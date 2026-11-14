Appleton’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: Internship (leadership/management track)

Internship (leadership/management track) Salary: Competitive pay + quarterly bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Step into a leadership role helping run shifts, coach the team, and keep guests happy at a busy bakery-café. Comes with strong perks like paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, free on-shift meals, and leadership development.

Employer: That Healthy Place

Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: Part-time

Salary: From $12.00/hour

Join a brand-new healthy cafe and help prep salads, bowls, shakes, and bakery items in a clean, positive space. Great fit if you care about nutrition and clean eating and want to help shape the menu and be part of a mission-driven startup.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous compensation + bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Help run a busy Panda Express location, from hiring and training to guest experience and store results. Role includes paid leadership training, free meals on shift, benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.