Appleton’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, manufacturing, and branch operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Surface Mount Technology Corporation (SMT)

Surface Mount Technology Corporation (SMT) Location: Appleton, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role where you’re the main contact for key electronics manufacturing clients, coordinating with Supply Chain, Operations, Engineering, Quality, and Planning. Good fit if you know manufacturing, like solving problems under pressure, and want direct access to company leadership in a smaller, flatter organization.

Employer: Sid Harvey Industries

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus program + profit sharing noted)

Run the whole branch: P&L, inventory, staff, and customer service for an HVAC wholesale distributor. Includes hands-on work at the counter, supervising the team, and keeping operations smooth, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and paid time off.

Employer: The Boldt Company

Location: Appleton, WI / Remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $166,000/year (plus potential bonus)

Lead estimating and preconstruction for complex power generation and pulp & paper projects, from early pursuit through design. Great for someone with 7+ years in construction/estimating, strong EPC knowledge, and experience in renewables or industrial work who wants a high-impact, client-facing leadership role.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a commercial contractor)

(recruiting for a commercial contractor) Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year (based on experience)

Oversee ground-up, renovation, and tenant improvement projects from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and client relationships, with full responsibility for cost control and profitability; 5+ years of commercial construction PM experience is required.

Employer: Cypress Homes, Inc.

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $80,000/year

Manage single-family home builds from start to finish, coordinating trades, inspections, and client communication. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits, and is ideal if you have hands-on residential construction experience and enjoy working directly with homeowners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—talking with a hiring manager can open doors you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.