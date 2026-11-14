Appleton’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and service centers are hiring across beauty, food, aviation, and more. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Batteries Plus

Batteries Plus Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help customers find the right products, and learn hands-on tech skills like phone, tablet, and key fob repairs. Great fit if you want leadership experience plus practical repair training.

Employer: Ritchie Bros. / IAA Holdings

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and 15 days PTO)

Handle customer questions by phone, mail, and in person, process orders, and prep paperwork for auction days. Good for organized communicators who like office work with a steady weekday rhythm.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers weekly pay, team discount, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision)

Work in the bakery and other fresh departments, stocking, rotating, and helping customers with food items. Ideal if you enjoy staying on your feet, working with food, and having room to grow in a big store.

Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay starts at: $18.25/hour

Lead the beauty area by consulting with clients, recommending products, and keeping displays stocked and on-brand. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy sales goals, trends, and hands-on product demos.

Employer: Gulfstream Aerospace

Location: Appleton, WI (Service Center)

Type: Full-time, First shift, up to 25% travel

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face guests see when they arrive by aircraft or car—greet customers, arrange hotels, cars, catering, and keep lounges comfortable. Nice match if you like event-style coordination and high-end customer service.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Appleton, WI (Fox River)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $12.00–$14.75/hour

Help customers with bra fittings, checkout, and floor sets while earning a 40% associate discount, free product, and a flexible schedule. Good for people who enjoy fashion, sales, and a busy store environment.

Employer: Circle K / Holiday Stationstores

Location: 1935 E. Calumet St, Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts (days/evenings/overnights + weekends)

Salary: Not listed (offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and tuition reimbursement)

Assist with hiring, scheduling, bookkeeping, and daily store operations while leading a small team. Great step if you have retail experience and want fast-track management growth.

(Note: Circle K and Holiday Stationstores listings describe the same store and role, so they’re combined here.)

Employer: Shopko Optical

Location: Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, 401(k) with match, PTO, health benefits, and on-the-job training)

Help patients choose frames and lenses, do pre-screening before exams, and handle orders and billing—no experience needed, training provided. Nice option if you want a stable, health-focused retail career.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.