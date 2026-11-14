Appleton has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running well. If you enjoy being active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sparklewise Cleaning Services

Sparklewise Cleaning Services Location: Appleton, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Team-based house cleaning, Monday–Friday, about 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, usually 3–4 homes per day. Company car, supplies, and paid training provided; no experience needed and no English required (Spanish posting also available). Good fit if you’re detail-focused, reliable, and like staying active.

Spanish listing of the same role:

Employer: Medxcel

Location: St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, WI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Not listed

Hospital grounds role doing mowing, edging, weeding, seasonal cleanups, planting, and some snow removal. Comes with health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and tuition support, plus other benefits. Good for someone with landscaping experience who wants steady hours and long-term growth.

Employer: Neighborhood Heating LLC

Location: Appleton, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $25.00/hour, based on experience

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems in homes and businesses. Requires 1+ year HVAC experience, EPA Type II, valid driver’s license, and ability to read schematics. Offers 401(k) match and paid time off—solid option if you’re building a skilled trade career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.